Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Marking time yet again, Mr President

Cyril Ramaphosa drags his feet on reshuffle out of fear of losing votes and confronting political enemies

28 August 2022 - 18:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

A report in Business Day (“Ramaphosa rules out cabinet reshuffle until after elective conference”, August 23) suggests President Cyril Ramaphosa will not consider a cabinet reshuffle until after the ANC’s elective conference in December.

If indeed there is a reshuffle, it will therefore take place sometime later next year and reflects yet again our waffling, waddling lame duck president’s penchant to march on the spot and avoid going forward for fear of confronting his political enemies or adversely influencing a vote against him at the conference.

The words “urgency”, “emergency” and “crisis” do not form part of his thinking or vocabulary and he languishes in his status of being “secure in comfort”, ominously reminding us of his predecessor’s Nkandla misdemeanours and pathetic, prevaricating, corrupt and destructive presidency.

It is difficult to identify any one member of Ramaphosa’s cabinet who can claim success. The most notable failures lie in the areas of energy, public enterprises, crime and corruption prevention, transport, health, education and defence.

All these essential components of a successful progressive state are in shambolic and dysfunctional disarray, largely due to arrogant, incompetent and inappropriate cabinet leadership, who continue to be wilfully blind, as is the president, to their own and their department’s failures and the wretched impact they are having on the socioeconomic state of our nation.

Cabinet ministers are not the sole public sector bearers of responsibility when it comes to the success or failures of their areas of accountability, but when they patently screw up with disastrous consequences, they should, as practised in the private sector, be fired and replaced with determination and urgency and not retained by the president as a matter of personal political expediency.

David Gant
Kenilworth

