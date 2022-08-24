×

Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: The real reason Ramaphosa should go

The opposition is missing the point of why there should be no confidence in Ramaphosa

24 August 2022 - 06:00

It was sad to see John Steenhuisen, Julius Malema and a whole cast of “Outraged from Boksburg” characters vow to get President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked out of office through a motion of no confidence. They want the man removed because of the very convenient charges laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser against him, concerning the theft of money at Ramaphosa’s farm back in 2020.

These opposition leaders are being manipulated to take a starring role in the ANC’s corrupt and dirty internal politics. Fraser, a man who became head of intelligence with allegedly questionable security clearances (read the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture report) and who is accused of myriad crimes and misdemeanours during his tenure in this position, now has the opposition doing his dirty work for him. Like mindless zombies, Steenhuisen and Malema are being led by the nose. It would be funny if it were not so tragic — and dangerous...

