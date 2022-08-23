×

Hawks have taken more than 40 statements on Phala Phala, says Lebeya

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 20:26 Erin Bates

The Hawks have gathered 41 statements, including that of former State Security Agency (SSA) head Arthur Fraser, in connection with the 2020 robbery of dollars in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. 

Hawks head Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya announced the development almost three months after Fraser laid charges against Ramaphosa and others on June 1. Lebeya would not say if the Hawks had a statement from Ramaphosa...

BL Premium

