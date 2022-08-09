×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Long wait for Standard Bank service

09 August 2022 - 16:36
Customers queue to draw money from an ATM outside a branch of Standard Bank in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS
I’ve had to visit the Eastgate branch of Standard Bank three times in as many weeks and have been struck by the inordinately long waiting times and the sight of many clients dozing in the comfortable (probably expensive) chairs and sofas.

The branch takes up a lot of space, but you rarely see anyone actually working there.

When I asked a staff member what was going on his reply was enigmatic: “We are very short-staffed. But there are no vacancies.” Meaning, presumably, that the bank is not hiring and customers must just kick their heels.

Perhaps Standard Bank Eastgate would do better to rent a smaller space and use the savings to take on more staff? And maybe sell off some of the trendy furniture as well!

Ruth Muller
Illovo

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

