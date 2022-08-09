Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
I’ve had to visit the Eastgate branch of Standard Bank three times in as many weeks and have been struck by the inordinately long waiting times and the sight of many clients dozing in the comfortable (probably expensive) chairs and sofas.
The branch takes up a lot of space, but you rarely see anyone actually working there.
When I asked a staff member what was going on his reply was enigmatic: “We are very short-staffed. But there are no vacancies.” Meaning, presumably, that the bank is not hiring and customers must just kick their heels.
Perhaps Standard Bank Eastgate would do better to rent a smaller space and use the savings to take on more staff? And maybe sell off some of the trendy furniture as well!
Ruth MullerIllovo
LETTER: Long wait for Standard Bank service
