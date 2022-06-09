Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Inside Standard Bank’s ‘ghost accounts’ The little guys take the rap while the top guys get off scot free B L Premium

Sometimes it’s impossible to resist the temptation of a bit of “whataboutism”, such as when 49 long-serving Standard Bank employees are fired for activating low-income bank accounts at about the same time as absolutely nobody is named in systemic multibillion-dollar transcontinental corruption at Glencore.

The 49 employees were fired after an investigation by the bank, and another 50 or so have been suspended on full pay while further investigations are being completed. Most of the affected employees are in the Western Cape...