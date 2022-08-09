Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
SA aviation is suffering from a severe lack of capacity after the demise of Comair in June. If this gap isn’t filled by the end of the year, airline ticket prices could rise substantially as the holiday season gets into full swing after two years in the doldrums. But filling this gap is going to require a coherent and inclusive approach by all interested parties.
The cracks were already evident at Comair back in March, when the airline was grounded for a few days by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on safety grounds. Nevertheless, when Comair finally went into liquidation in early June, it came as a nasty shock to the travelling public, and obviously also to the staff at Comair. ..
CHRIS GILMOUR: SA aviation constraints a fly in the ointment for holiday travellers
