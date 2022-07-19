×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mkhwebane must explain connections with SSA

Is the State Security Agency using secret methods to undermine SA’s constitution — and what does the public protector know about it?

19 July 2022 - 17:01 Richard Bryant
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/FILE
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/FILE

Erin Bates’ article on the public protector's appearance before the parliamentary committee hearings into her fitness to hold office was beyond astonishing — it was disturbing. (“Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell”, July 18).

Here are some questions I would ask if I was sitting in this 194 committee: Who was Busisiwe Mkhwebane reporting to? Why was the State Security Agency (SSA) working to undermine the constitution? What was the role of Arthur Fraser and David Mhlobo in attempting to change the constitution? Was this a cabinet initiative? Was President Cyril Ramaphosa aware of this?

Was Mkhwebane being paid by the SSA? I recall she was investigated by the Sarb for a $5,000 deposit she accepted from one of the Gupta companies when she returned to SA after working for the SSA in China.

What was Mkhwebane’s role at the SSA? Who are those agents who gave her a proposed change to the constitution? Are they still working for the SSA? Was the SSA involved in organising the July 21 riots?

What this seems to be indicating is that some in the ANC do not accept the constitution and are using secret methods to undermine it. They know they can’t change it in parliament, so are using Chapter 9 institutions to undermine it.

The mind boggles. The SSA must be totally disbanded and those responsible for this treason should be arrested. There is no point in continuing this charade in parliament. Just have a vote and impeach her and then arrest her. Make her tell the truth.

Richard Bryant

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Mkhwebane should have been suspended years ago

Perhaps the action taken against the public protector will galvanise action on John Hlophe
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Public Protector must face the music — now

Busiswe Mkhwebane’s litigation to ward off or delay the long overdue proceedings for her removal from office offends the basic tenets of the rule of ...
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Deputy President can put an end to the public protector’s antics

David Mabuza can step in to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane and thereby abruptly halting her delaying tactics
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KEVIN ALLAN: Residents and businesses flee ...
Opinion
2.
DAVID LEWIS: Reviewing how state capture happened ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: Behind Mantashe’s Eskom 2.0
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Last rounds, comrades, and a double ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: No need to worry about fuel supply but ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell

National

Cyril Ramaphosa to face subpoena after missing deadline for farm robbery queries

National

Mkhwebane wants summons for Ramaphosa if he refuses to testify

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.