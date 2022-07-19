Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
LETTER: Mkhwebane must explain connections with SSA
Is the State Security Agency using secret methods to undermine SA’s constitution — and what does the public protector know about it?
Erin Bates’ article on the public protector's appearance before the parliamentary committee hearings into her fitness to hold office was beyond astonishing — it was disturbing. (“Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell”, July 18).
Here are some questions I would ask if I was sitting in this 194 committee: Who was Busisiwe Mkhwebane reporting to? Why was the State Security Agency (SSA) working to undermine the constitution? What was the role of Arthur Fraser and David Mhlobo in attempting to change the constitution? Was this a cabinet initiative? Was President Cyril Ramaphosa aware of this?
Was Mkhwebane being paid by the SSA? I recall she was investigated by the Sarb for a $5,000 deposit she accepted from one of the Gupta companies when she returned to SA after working for the SSA in China.
What was Mkhwebane’s role at the SSA? Who are those agents who gave her a proposed change to the constitution? Are they still working for the SSA? Was the SSA involved in organising the July 21 riots?
What this seems to be indicating is that some in the ANC do not accept the constitution and are using secret methods to undermine it. They know they can’t change it in parliament, so are using Chapter 9 institutions to undermine it.
The mind boggles. The SSA must be totally disbanded and those responsible for this treason should be arrested. There is no point in continuing this charade in parliament. Just have a vote and impeach her and then arrest her. Make her tell the truth.
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
