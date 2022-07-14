×

Mkhwebane wants summons for Ramaphosa if he refuses to testify

Both the impeachment committee and public protector have the right to call witnesses

14 July 2022 - 19:25 Erin Bates

Advocate Dali Mpofu on Thursday told parliament’s Section 194 committee that his client, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before it to testify and face cross-examination within the next two days.

He will be called to testify in connection with, among other matters, Mkhwebane’s probe into Bosasa. Mkhwebane investigated Ramaphosa after receiving a complaint about his contradictory remarks before parliament on a donation to his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency from Bosasa’s late CEO Gavin Watson...

