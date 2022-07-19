×

National

Ramaphosa’s legal team talking to public protector’s office after his no-show

The president had asked for another extension to the second date given for him to provide answers to questions about a 2020 robbery on his farm

19 July 2022 - 15:28 Erin Bates
UPDATED 19 July 2022 - 22:42

In what is likely to be construed as an attempt to evade questions about the theft of foreign currency on his farm, President Cyril Ramaphosa missed a deadline on Monday.

After pledging support on Friday last week for an investigation into the robbery, Ramaphosa failed to meet the July 18 deadline to reply to 31 questions the public protector posed about the incident...

