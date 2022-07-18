This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
What excellent advice from Allan Wolman (“Initiates die over bias”, July 17). A simple, inexpensive gadget such as the PrePex circumcision device could save an untold number of young SA lives that are being lost because of warped and stupid bias and bigotry.
When will logic and reason force the governing party to come to its senses?
Charlotte Caine Via email
LETTER: Circumcision device can save lives
Youths are dying while the governing party displays bias and bigotry
