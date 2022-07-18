×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Circumcision device can save lives

Youths are dying while the governing party displays bias and bigotry

18 July 2022 - 16:27
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

What excellent advice from Allan Wolman (“Initiates die over bias”, July 17). A simple, inexpensive gadget such as the PrePex circumcision device could save an untold number of young SA lives that are being lost because of warped and stupid bias and bigotry.

When will logic and reason force the governing party to come to its senses?  

Charlotte Caine 
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Initiates die over bias

ANC would rather see circumcision claim lives of young men than buy an Israeli device
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Initiated into slaughter

Circumcision should be safe and free of danger
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KEVIN ALLAN: Residents and businesses flee ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Why an energy emergency and a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Switching ideas on plans for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Ireland leads North’s charge as ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Beware wishful thinking and old ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.