Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Initiates die over bias

17 July 2022 - 16:22
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
It is unconscionable that we still read reports of young healthy men dying from botched circumcisions during their initiation rites (“Initiated into slaughter”, July 13).

Illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape and other areas are claiming lives and leaving initiates badly mutilated. Closing down these illegal schools is apparently “complicated” as there are insufficient hospital beds and “rescue centres are no longer available” and there has been a “depletion of resources”.

These unnecessary deaths and maiming of young men can so very easily be avoided but for the obstinacy of the ANC government, which refuses to consider purchasing and distributing to the initiation schools a simple, inexpensive gadget called a PrePex circumcision device. This simple and safe gadget has been on offer for many years, so why do the health authorities refuse to use them?

Simply because it is an Israeli product, and the ANC will not even consider it solely for this reason. The governing party would rather see hundreds of healthy young men dying an agonising death or severe injury than buy a product with an established track record that costs very little.

Delivering the eulogy in East London for the young South Africans who were killed in the recent nightclub disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of securing and valuing the lives of the youth of the country. But he, his party and his government would rather let the initiates die than buy an Israeli product.

Allan Wolman
Tel Aviv, Israel

