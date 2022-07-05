×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Champagne Reds, conmen and Malema

05 July 2022 - 15:11
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
It’s always good to hear from our Camps Bay Prophet of Doom, James Cunningham, but it’s a bit of a stretch to equate Julius Malema with Oswald Mosley (“SA on precipice of turmoil”, July 3).

At least Mosley had a brain, even if it was on the wrong way. Champagne communists like Malema are conmen through and through, exploiting the masses with their fake solutions to poverty while hoping all the noise might distract us from asking where the money is that was stolen from VBS Mutual Bank Bank.      

Poverty is a huge problem throughout Southern Africa, and the debate about our Zimbabwean residents isn’t going to help (“Motsoaledi’s words showcase arrogance of our government”, June 30). Their remittances are keeping their relatives alive. No border fence will stop them heading south if things get really bad.

The KwaZulu-Natal riots last year were started by Jacob Zuma’s supporters.   I imagine he thought the loss of 300 lives was an acceptable price to make his point. The danger is what a cabal of criminals posing as politicians might be prepared to inflict on us to get SA’s throne.

Bernard Benson

Parklands 

