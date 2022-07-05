×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shame on our spineless leaders

05 July 2022 - 15:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Kudos go to Duma Gqubule for telling it like it is by calling out those leaders who seemingly have neither the ability nor the will to act decisively in SA’s hour of need (“It must be lights out for inept Eskom honchos”, July 4).

As he says, it is no good to talk about some utopian future when people are literally dying now because of pure spinelessness. In peacetime they say you need staff officers (which we now have), but in wartime — in which we squarely are now — we need generals (now missing in action).

Those who are supposed to bring solutions are deflecting blame to every other factor they can pronounce. The shame of our leaders is also the shame of our nation. And no, don’t blame the voters for this, rather keep your wrath for the institutions — private and public — that wet themselves at the thought of speaking out against these sorry excuses for leadership.

Deon Crafford
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

