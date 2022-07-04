LETTER: Tired of repeated dates with darkness

I am tired of repeated dates with darkness. The excuses are tiring and stale. You can’t keep rehashing history, reminding us what Thabo Mbeki and his team did or didn’t do.



Mbeki failed us and he knows it. And please do not tell me about the ANC’s sins. You are preaching to the converted. It is an open secret it has bankrupted this country through corruption, incompetence and cadre looting.

All I want to know is: why the protection of Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter, which was not offered to black Eskom CEOs like Brian Dames? No-one wrote letters excusing Dames and blaming Mbeki. Why did no-one came to the defence of Jabu Mabuza and Jacob Maroga?

I find this disturbing and racist. The indirect message is: if you are one of us we will turn a blind eye to your failures and find a scapegoat. SA can move forward if we can transcend our racial biases when it comes to criticism. We can’t look through problems with an EFF mindset.

De Ruyter is not a messiah, and nor is President Cyril Ramaphosa. We must demand answers if we feel they are not stepping up to their roles. Businesses are still dealing with the Covid-19 destruction and having to close their doors due to load-shedding. We are in the midst of stagflation and facing a recession. We need the economy to grow and create jobs.

It is wrong for Eskom’s leadership to blame the unions for the current bout of power outages. Government must fix the mess. If it means removing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and De Ruyter and arresting the saboteurs, please do so. No more 4pm dates with stage 6.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​