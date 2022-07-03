Politics ANC leadership race in KZN turning into a fierce contest Seven names have been put forward by party branches including premier Sihle Zikalala and former Zuma ally Sandile Zungu B L Premium

The race to be the ANC’s chair in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be fiercely contested with no less than seven names being put forward by various party branches, according to ANC insiders.

They say the region has learnt from its 2017 experience and will make sure it goes to the ANC elective conference in December with strong contenders for top positions...