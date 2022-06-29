National DA charges ANC with an array of alleged offences, including racketeering Chief whip Natasha Mazzone lays charges, based on the state capture report, at the Cape Town central police station B L Premium

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone has opened a case against the ANC over a raft of alleged criminal offences, including racketeering, at the Cape Town central police station.

This makes the DA the second political party to use the reports state capture inquiry report as the basis for opening a criminal case with the police...