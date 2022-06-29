DA charges ANC with an array of alleged offences, including racketeering
Chief whip Natasha Mazzone lays charges, based on the state capture report, at the Cape Town central police station
29 June 2022 - 18:02
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone has opened a case against the ANC over a raft of alleged criminal offences, including racketeering, at the Cape Town central police station.
This makes the DA the second political party to use the reports state capture inquiry report as the basis for opening a criminal case with the police...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now