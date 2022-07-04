×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why do some suburbs not get load-shedding?

Is EskomSePush app furnishing incorrect information, or does someone of influence reside in the suburb?

04 July 2022 - 16:51 Rob Carter
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

About three years ago I downloaded the EskomSePush app, as most people did, to check on expected power outages. During a conversation with an acquaintance who resides in Morningside, Johannesburg (off Rivonia Road), it became apparent that this particular suburb never experiences any load-shedding.

I added that suburb to EskomSePush app, and for the last 18 months or so when I have experienced load-shedding, according to the app that suburb has not. Not once.

I would really like to know how that can be. It seems very suspicious. Is the app furnishing incorrect information, or could it be that someone of influence resides in that area?

Rob Carter
Waterfall

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government may finally have seen the light on energy crisis

SA has been plunged into stage 6 load-shedding and Pravin Gordhan says the response must be urgent and flexible
Opinion
1 day ago

SMEs stagger under Eskom blow

As stage 6 loadshedding brought the economy to its knees, small and medium sized business that cannot afford alternative power sources bore the ...
Business
1 day ago

Eskom has spent R4bn on diesel so far in 2022

To keep the lights on and avoid having to resort to higher stages of load-shedding, the utility has spent twice as much on diesel than it budgeted for
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: De Ruyter is our best shot at averting ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government may finally have seen ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Here’s an idea: mothball ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Sanral engineers have to ‘toe the line’
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Government should shape up to right ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.