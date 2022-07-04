LETTER: Why do some suburbs not get load-shedding?

About three years ago I downloaded the EskomSePush app, as most people did, to check on expected power outages. During a conversation with an acquaintance who resides in Morningside, Johannesburg (off Rivonia Road), it became apparent that this particular suburb never experiences any load-shedding.

I added that suburb to EskomSePush app, and for the last 18 months or so when I have experienced load-shedding, according to the app that suburb has not. Not once.

I would really like to know how that can be. It seems very suspicious. Is the app furnishing incorrect information, or could it be that someone of influence resides in that area?

Rob Carter

Waterfall

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​