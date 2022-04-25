×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where are SA’s leaders?

25 April 2022 - 16:01
Scopa chairman Themba Godi. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Nkululeko Hlengwa, the chair of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), loves grandstanding, allowing borrowed power to confuse him. He is following in the steps of another ANC lackey, Themba Godi, who used his position to shield the ANC from any responsibility.

Like Hlengwa, Godi got his promotion to chair the Scopa  committee thanks to the ANC. This is the same Hlengwa who belittled Nelson Mandela’s role in the struggle and infamously said the late revolutionary spent his time in prison doing nothing.

Hlengwa must open his eyes and smell the coffee. The ANC is destroying this country. It is helped by a useless parliament. Look around you and see if anything is working. Eskom is the tip of the iceberg. Poor planning in KwaZulu-Natal by politicians created the flooding disaster. It is not nature. It is the same politicians who turn our pain into a looting spree. Our country is on its knees begging to be led out of poverty, corruption and incompetence. Where are the leaders ?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
via email

