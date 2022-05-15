National Yengeni raises concern over Zondo with JSC Tony Yengeni files a complaint against chief justice Raymond Zondo alleging his reports ‘may have the effect of fanning factional fires’ B L Premium

Tony Yengeni, an ANC NEC member since 1992 who was previously convicted of fraud and sentenced to four years in jail, has lodged a complaint against chief justice Raymond Zondo with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Yengeni has been associated with the so-called RET (radical economic transformation) faction of the ANC and has appeared as a supporter at former president Jacob Zuma’s court appearances with others in the faction seen as adversaries of President Cyril Ramaphosa...