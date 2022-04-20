Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC’s election of corruption-accused leaders shows its true character The party’s manifesto of 1999 vowed to root out corruption, nepotism and bribery, but was promptly ignored B L Premium

Actions don’t just have consequences. They also define character. These are truths the governing party, the ANC, knows — and has refused to heed for decades.

In the run-up to the 1999 elections, Tony Leon, leader of what was then the Democratic Party, called on the ANC to remove from its candidates’ list 17 leaders who were implicated in corruption, maladministration or criminal activities. Leon was not imposing his own standards on the ANC, he was asking it to follow its own publicly stated standards. He quoted the ANC’s election manifesto promise that it would “rigorously root out corruption, nepotism and bribery in all state institutions”. The manifesto continued: “We will remove those who seek to enrich themselves by corrupt means, at the expense of the people.”..