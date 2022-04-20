JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC’s election of corruption-accused leaders shows its true character
The party’s manifesto of 1999 vowed to root out corruption, nepotism and bribery, but was promptly ignored
Actions don’t just have consequences. They also define character. These are truths the governing party, the ANC, knows — and has refused to heed for decades.
In the run-up to the 1999 elections, Tony Leon, leader of what was then the Democratic Party, called on the ANC to remove from its candidates’ list 17 leaders who were implicated in corruption, maladministration or criminal activities. Leon was not imposing his own standards on the ANC, he was asking it to follow its own publicly stated standards. He quoted the ANC’s election manifesto promise that it would “rigorously root out corruption, nepotism and bribery in all state institutions”. The manifesto continued: “We will remove those who seek to enrich themselves by corrupt means, at the expense of the people.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now