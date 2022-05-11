×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: If you vote ANC, you are as guilty as corrupt politicians

The voters have consistently voted for all these dishonest and corrupt government officials

11 May 2022 - 17:22
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS

For years, communities have demonstrated against the lack of service delivery, journalists have repeatedly exposed corruption, and now the Zondo state capture report has implicated many with hard evidence.

Yet one issue still remains:  the people who have consistently voted for the ANC, and hence all the dishonest and corrupt politicians. They are as guilty as those who have been named. Their consistent support and votes have kept these people in business.

Dr Leon Jacobson, Sasolburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Joburg ANC delays elective conference to end of May

The postponement comes a day after one of the contenders for regional chair, Mpho Moerane, was involved in a car crash
National
3 hours ago

Oscar Mabuyane re-elected ANC Eastern Cape chair

The ANC goes to its national elective conference in December
Politics
2 days ago

New Eastern Cape ANC treasurer to quit best performing council

Zolile Williams is the municipal manager of the Joe Gqabi district municipality
Politics
1 day ago
