LETTER: If you vote ANC, you are as guilty as corrupt politicians

For years, communities have demonstrated against the lack of service delivery, journalists have repeatedly exposed corruption, and now the Zondo state capture report has implicated many with hard evidence.

Yet one issue still remains: the people who have consistently voted for the ANC, and hence all the dishonest and corrupt politicians. They are as guilty as those who have been named. Their consistent support and votes have kept these people in business.

Dr Leon Jacobson, Sasolburg

