LETTER: Labour continues to antagonise unions

It is extraordinary to see how the department of employment and labour continually upsets the trade union movement. We had the extraordinary turn of events when the government negotiated wage increases with the public service using duplicitous means. More recently we’ve seen the minister put out a draft code with regard to the vaccination status of employees.

Once again the unions have threatened to go to the Constitutional Court if necessary. Despite all of this, it is bizarre to see how the ANC government uses union members as voting fodder in every election. “All the trees in the forest voted for the axe as the axe said his handle was made of wood”.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy employment and labour spokesperson

