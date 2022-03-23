LETTER: Competition is the way to acquire skills

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is taking the civil war in the ANC to new levels. He suggests we abandon the constitution in favour of a parliamentary system in the hope that this would sideline the “anti-transformation” courts.

However, whether we have a constitutional or parliamentary system, the truth is that transformation is futile. It will not empower black people. At its most basic level it is merely a transfer of money (not real wealth) from white to black elites.

Real wealth is in the mind, and only in the mind. It can only be gained by open — yes, “ruthless’ — competition. Competition is the way to acquire skills. Transformation is an opiate. When the whites have left, where will the black community be if they have been featherbedded by “transformation’ but have no skills relevant to a modern economy?

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

