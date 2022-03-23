Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Competition is the way to acquire skills

Whether we have a constitutional or parliamentary system, the truth is that transformation is futile

23 March 2022 - 18:01
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is taking the civil war in the ANC to new levels. He suggests we abandon the constitution in favour of a parliamentary system in the hope that this would sideline the “anti-transformation” courts.

However, whether we have a constitutional or parliamentary system, the truth is that transformation is futile. It will not empower black people. At its most basic level it is merely a transfer of money (not real wealth) from white to black elites.

Real wealth is in the mind, and only in the mind. It can only be gained by open — yes, “ruthless’ — competition. Competition is the way to acquire skills. Transformation is an opiate. When the whites have left, where will the black community be if they have been featherbedded by “transformation’ but have no skills relevant to a modern economy?

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Zulu royals fight on over king despite Ramaphosa’s nod

President’s recognition has not stopped a bid to halt Misuzulu taking the throne
National
6 days ago

KZN welcomes government recognition of Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king

Analyst warns that faction fighting for the throne is far from over and could still play itself out in court
National
5 days ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport fiasco in premier’s call for buying Sapref

It is not clear what studies led the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to conclude refinery is key to growth
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: Sensible alternatives to Russian ...
Opinion
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ANC eThekwini region on target for March regional conference

Politics

KwaZulu-Natal government in drive to boost provincial economy

National

KZN premier wants Sapref to become a state-run oil company

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.