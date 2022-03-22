Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel a more alluring safe haven for Russian oligarchs than SA

22 March 2022 - 16:07
Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky. File photo: GETTY IMAGES
Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky. File photo: GETTY IMAGES

Allan Wolman’s comment on Russian oligarchs sounded rather facetious. (“ANC would probably welcome oligarchs with open arms”, March 16). 

Perhaps he is unaware that a large number of the Russian oligarchs are Jews who have in the recent past been granted Israeli citizenship. By one account this number could be as high as 40. 

While the US and EU sanctioned Russian oligarchs after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Israeli government did not fall in line with its allies.   

It is therefore apparent that Israel, rather than SA, is a far more alluring safe haven for these oligarchs.  

Gunvant Govindjee 

Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DUMA GQUBULE: Bring your ill-gotten money, buy a football team and enjoy the good life

It was the West, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who created the oligarchs
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: ANC would probably welcome oligarchs with open arms

The party’s ties with Saudi Arabia are an indication of its tainted relations
Opinion
6 days ago

Japan and Australia sanction Russian tycoons and entities

People with links to Australia’s mining industry, Russia’s state-owned arms exporter, its finance ministry and central bank are targeted
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: Sensible alternatives to Russian ...
Opinion
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

This is how a long Russia-Ukraine war will affect the US

News

Lunch with Glenn Silverman: Putin, spinach and the half-ironman

Life

Europe tightens up on ‘golden passports’

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.