LETTER: Israel a more alluring safe haven for Russian oligarchs than SA
Allan Wolman’s comment on Russian oligarchs sounded rather facetious. (“ANC would probably welcome oligarchs with open arms”, March 16).
Perhaps he is unaware that a large number of the Russian oligarchs are Jews who have in the recent past been granted Israeli citizenship. By one account this number could be as high as 40.
While the US and EU sanctioned Russian oligarchs after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Israeli government did not fall in line with its allies.
It is therefore apparent that Israel, rather than SA, is a far more alluring safe haven for these oligarchs.
Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde
