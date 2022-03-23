World / Europe

Russian journalist defiant in face of fake news probe

Alexander Nevzorov says case against him is a warning ‘that any attempts to comprehend the criminal war will end in prison’

23 March 2022 - 18:11 Dasha Afanasieva
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — A Russian reporter being investigated under a new Russian law for deliberately spreading false information about the war in Ukraine on Wednesday defended his claims on social media that Russian forces had shelled a maternity hospital.      

In an open letter to Russia’s top investigator, Alexander Bastrykin, journalist Alexander Nevzorov said he was being blamed for drawing his conclusions from the international media, which had access to proof of what happened, rather than from the Russian defence ministry.

“I invite you to shut this ridiculous case,” Nevzorov, who has more than 1.6-million subscribers to his YouTube channel, wrote on Telegram.

He also said the criminal law, which could see journalists jailed for up to 15 years for purposefully spreading false information, contradicted freedom of speech provisions in the Russian constitution and media law that gave him the right to have an opinion on the war.

The investigative committee law enforcement agency said it had opened a case against Nevzorov for posting on Instagram and YouTube that Russia’s armed forces had deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Nevzorov said the case against him was meant as a signal to journalists in Russia that “the regime is not going to spare anyone, and that any attempts to comprehend the criminal war will end in prison”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Nevzorov’s case but said the tough new law was justified by what he called the most brutal information war being waged against Russia.

Ukraine and its Western allies condemned the hospital attack as an atrocity. Russia denied bombing the hospital, accusing Kyiv of a “staged provocation”.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to weaken its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia to pressure it to withdraw its forces.

On Tuesday, Russia’s parliament passed amendments to the criminal code that would expand the new law to allow authorities to prosecute those deemed to have spread false information about the work of state bodies abroad.

State news agency Tass said these bodies included embassies and state institutions like prosecutors, the emergencies ministry and the National Guard.

Reuters

Russia bans ‘extremist’ platforms Facebook and Instagram

Earlier in March, Russia passed a law punishing the intentional spreading of what the authorities deem ‘fake’ news with up to 15 years in prison
Russia halts World War 2 peace talks with Japan

Moscow ends dialogue with its eastern neighbour about peace treaty and disputed islands
Zelensky urges Japan to impose trade embargo on Russia

Ukrainian president hails Japan’s stand against Russia and invokes countries’ nuclear tragedies — Chernobyl and Fukushima — in first address to ...
