LETTER: Transnet archive targeted by thieves

I will be deeply indebted to your newspaper if the current predicament existing at the excellent reference library operated in the historic South Station Building of Transnet could be brought to the attention of the authorities and rectified.

I am a regular user of the superb information available to members of the public at the library. My usage is largely related to locomotives and the early history of SA. The library is unique in that it contains most of the records of the early SA Railways & Harbours Travel Bureau in photographic form, plus volumes of written records. It is important to SA.

The problems relate to inactivity on the side of Transnet, occupiers/tenants of the building, or a failure to appreciate the importance of this library, which is situated in the basement of the original Central SA Railways head office at the corner of De Villiers and Rissik streets. It handles many enquiries from both local and overseas researchers. It is an asset of note.

Unfortunately, for the past three years there has been no hot water in the kitchen or toilets. The internet system to the curator is highly unreliable, which is frustrating when trying to communicate locally and internationally.

In the past four or five weeks the library has been broken into three times. A computer was stolen. The thieves then used the access shaft from the library to gain access to upper floors, where presumably there was more available to steal. The thieves have broken windows to gain access, and damaged ceiling panels.

Simultaneously with the break-ins sewage now discharges into the one passageway. Internal maintenance has helped here, but the problem keeps reoccurring, so obviously an expert needs to inspect. Additionally, the toilet in the female section has not worked now for months. It would also be appreciated by most users if a photocopier could be provided. The library is in otherwise excellent shape under the care of a most helpful curator.

Sandy Buchanan

Morningside

