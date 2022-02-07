National ANC infighting a threat to SA security, panel finds Address internal differences now, say president’s experts after analysis of July violence B L Premium

Factional battles in the ANC have become a serious source of instability in SA, an expert panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe the looting and violence that racked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July has concluded.

SA’s law enforcement agencies were criticised in the report for their lack of preparedness...