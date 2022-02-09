Anti-graft fightback is about continuing to steal, says Pravin Gordhan
09 February 2022 - 19:29
Resistance to the government’s efforts to fight and prevent future corruption is driven by those who desire to continue plundering state resources, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says.
“The fightback is about retaining the right to steal, to stay out of an orange uniform. In trying to avoid the orange uniform, they do not care what they destroy in the process,” Gordhan said. “They don’t care about unemployment or inequity or economic exclusion, what they care about is themselves.”..
