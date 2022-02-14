Bheki Cele insists security cluster is fully functional
Police minister Bheki Cele has continued to dig in his heels, insisting that the security cluster is fully functional.
This is despite a damning report by the expert panel on the July 2021 unrest that blamed the cluster, especially Cele’s department, for failing to prevent and quickly react to the devastating unrest...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.