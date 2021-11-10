Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s collapse is happening

The government has regulated the economy and business out of existence, despite being warned about this for many years

10 November 2021 - 16:47
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

The collapse of SA society is in full swing, with power limited, water soon to be limited and vital infrastructure inadequately maintained — or worse still, being stolen and vandalised.

Municipalities are failing since nobody pays for services anymore. The communities they serve are jobless, with no sign of employment opportunities. This is because debt just cannot be serviced, and the risks are too high — unlike in the past, when municipal bonds were sought-after.

The worst thing is that the poor are turning to crime to survive, and that means law-abiding, economically active citizens will be the victims. Every day there are clips of substations being wrecked and plundered, schools being burnt, home invasions and robberies. Nobody is safe anymore.

The government has regulated the economy and business out of existence, despite being warned about this for many years. In his recent opinion piece, Claude Baissac was clear but unusually restrained about the actual consequences of current events, which are now too horrible to contemplate (“A strategy guaranteed to fail,” October 21).

Now we see the squabbling over who will take the spoils of the latest local elections, but only one party I have seen, ActionSA, is focused on the one thing we really need, which is getting rid of the ANC no matter what by the next national election, to stop this rot in its tracks. Even then it is likely to be too late.

In the absence of secure and efficient policing and, aware of the above, many people are simply emigrating. I really don’t want to go, although I can. Those who can’t leave have got to be empowered through deregulation, with unfettered access to alternative power, rain harvesting, telecommunication and efficient infrastructure.

At the same time, we need to get rid of uncompetitive employment regulations, stupid taxes and payment of subsidies to state-owned enterprises, especially Eskom. Unfortunately, this is the very antithesis of what our current leaders intend, which is why they must go.

Andy Clay
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Blackouts reduced to stage 3 from Wednesday morning

Load-shedding to end on Saturday morning, but long-term risks remain
National
21 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Stage 4 load-shedding leaves a trail of destruction

A large part of Polokwane was without water on Tuesday and Durban's ports were flooded with raw sewage amid blackouts
National
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter
Opinion / Letters
2.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Big bucks from rich nations still ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Coalitions and Herman ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL EVANS: Cranky coalitions are not the only ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Is wine all about location?
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.