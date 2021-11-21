LETTER: Corrupt police and Hawks at core of justice failure

Your editorial opinion refers (“Lack of framework for non-trial resolutions must be corrected”, November 19). This is like trying to fine-tune an engine while there is sand in the sump.

The police and the Hawks are so utterly useless and corrupt (or maybe not that useless but rather part of crime syndicates) that the few cases that may trickle up to the National Prosecuting Authority can probably be considered a matter of luck or political expediency, or someone did not pay the required bribe to the senior policeman who could make their case go away.

As citizens, we are baying for blood. We are sick and tired of seeing our tax money stolen with impunity, and then forced to face the reality of millions of our fellow citizens unemployed and living in squalor. Those responsible for the chaos need to spend the rest of their lives in jail.

So let us stop bothering to negotiate with the few who are willing to pay back the money, and rather concentrate on getting the scum into jail.

Richard Bryant

Via BusinessLIVE

