Russian forces almost ready for Ukraine invasion, US warns

06 February 2022 - 17:51 Phil Stewart and Humeyra Pamuk
People take part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by veterans of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov battalion, amid threat of Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 6 2022. Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
Washington — Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is sending more battalion tactical groups to the border with its neighbour, two US officials said on Saturday.

In the past two weeks, the number of battalion tactical groups in the border region has risen to 83 from 60 up to Friday and 14 more are in transit, the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

As to the timing of an invasion, the ground is expected to reach peak freeze around February 15, the officials said, allowing for off-road mechanised transit by Russian military units. Such conditions would continue until the end of March.

That timeline and the growing number and capability of Russian forces close to Ukraine could suggest the window for diplomacy is shutting.

The US officials did not provide evidence to back up their estimates of Russia’s forces.

As Russia masses more than 100,000 troops near the border, it has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Those include a promise that Nato will never admit Ukraine, a demand Washington and Nato have said is unacceptable.

Washington believes Russia may choose other options than a full-scale invasion, including a limited incursion, and does not believe President Vladimir Putin had made a final decision, the officials said.

But they said Putin is putting in place a force that can execute all scenarios.

If Russia were to invade the capital of Kyiv, it could fall within a couple of days, the US officials said.

A full-scale invasion would cause major casualties, one of the officials said.

Ukraine could suffer 5,000-25,000 troop casualties, while Russia’s troop casualties could be 3,000-10,000, and civilian casualties could be 25,000-50,000, according to US estimates, the official said.

A full invasion would also prompt the flight of millions of refugees and internally displaced people in Europe, Washington believes.

Biden sends nearly 3,000 more troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

The decision to deploy extra troops to Poland and Romania comes as Washington offers concession to Moscow on missile inspections
3 days ago

US seeks to defuse Ukraine tension with troop and missile proposal to Russia

Deal would see Washington and Moscow agreeing not to use ground-based forces or missiles in Ukraine, newspaper says
4 days ago

France denies troop deployment in Romania is escalation of tensions

France says it is not provoking Russia with Nato battle group sent to Eastern Europe
3 days ago

UK’s Johnson backs US on Russia

Boris Johnson warned Vladimir Putin that any incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a ‘tragic miscalculation’ and Ukraine is within its rights ...
2 days ago
