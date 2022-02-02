Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We must defend SA’s immunity level as what will get us back to business

Surely a show of confidence by our leaders will send a clear sign to the world that SA is a country to be taken seriously

02 February 2022 - 16:41
Why the dithering? Why doesn’t SA announce the end of all Covid-19 restrictions?

The evidence is stacking up that we as a country have reached a level of immunity with the virus in its present mutation that restrictions no longer serve any purpose.

Universities are threatening remote classes for the 2022 academic year. I can only believe this is to suit the academic staff, who have presumably taken up hobbies like mountain biking in their Covid-provided free time. There is no sound basis for this reluctance to get back to full function.

Surely a show of confidence from our leaders will send a clear sign around the world that SA is a country to be taken seriously. We have shown leadership in the exposure of the Beta and the Omicron variants (which, ironically, did us no favours in the world), and we should follow this up by championing our nation's level of immunity as an asset that is getting us back to business.

I believe the world will take notice. I believe it will be good for SA in many ways. The Western world is in the grip of a wave of Covid-19 far worse than any since the start of the pandemic, but while the case load is surging to unprecedented levels, hospitalisations and deaths are not. The wave ratchets up the hysteria, but people’s lives are not unduly affected.

SA should show some leadership and lead the world back to normality.

Benjamin Cockram
Kensington

