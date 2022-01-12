National FOURTH WAVE Absolutely no excuse to keep state of disaster, says scientist Regulations are needed to avoid chaos and allow restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing, deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp argues B L Premium

With the end of the fourth wave of Covid-19 on the horizon in SA and the end of the current national state of disaster due in a few days, scientists and politicians have made calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow it to lapse as it is no longer considered necessary and undermines democracy.

The national state of disaster is declared under the Disaster Management Act and allows co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to make regulations such as imposing lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions without parliamentary oversight. This was ostensibly to slow down the rate of infection and lessen the burden on the health system...