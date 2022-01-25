Clicks gets vaccinations boost even as Omicron crimps drug sales
25 January 2022 - 08:15
UPDATED 25 January 2022 - 09:26
Pharmacy group Clicks says its administration of almost 2-million vaccines so far in its first half has boosted revenue growth into double digits, and is expecting sustained demand for booster shots as SA deals with the less severe but more transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Group turnover rose 10.1% to R15.1bn in the 20 weeks to January 16, the group said in an update after markets closed on Monday, with R685m of this, or 6.9 percentage points of the uplift, coming from vaccinations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now