Companies / Retail & Consumer Clicks gets vaccinations boost even as Omicron crimps drug sales B L Premium

Pharmacy group Clicks says its administration of almost 2-million vaccines so far in its first half has boosted revenue growth into double digits, and is expecting sustained demand for booster shots as SA deals with the less severe but more transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Group turnover rose 10.1% to R15.1bn in the 20 weeks to January 16, the group said in an update after markets closed on Monday, with R685m of this, or 6.9 percentage points of the uplift, coming from vaccinations...