Life BIG READ: Fencing against the needle — how anti-vaxxers can prick the state's bubble

The end of January is the time of the Student Representative Council president, when he or she plots the next step of their political career, in the vein of we-can-be-1976-heroes too, or just feeling the need to justify your substantial stipend. Already there are rumblings of student protests on the way when universities come to life again, this time over vaccine mandates.

For vaxxers, especially immunocompromised ones like me, whose life was probably saved by my first Pfizer shot before I got Covid-19, this might look like a bad choice of issue to toyi-toyi with. After all, universities are where one is supposed to master the intricacies of immune systems and learn how they need to be trained by vaccines just like armies train their troops with war games...