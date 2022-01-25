LETTER: Sisulu no threat to democracy

Tom Eaton’s take on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nonresponse to Lindiwe Sisulu is obviously fair comment, but does anyone really believe she is a threat to SA democracy, and if left in her job will manage to destroy it? (“Cyril blazing a trail as chief paint watcher”, January 24).

Wouldn’t Sisulu have to have behind her very much bigger interests than just her own ambition to succeed in doing that? And if she doesn’t have that support behind her, why would Ramaphosa risk strengthening her position by firing her?

Presidents can’t fire their big opponents, and don’t need to fire the little ones. It seems most likely that Sisulu has overplayed her hand. Let’s see what her next move is.

Paul Whelan

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.