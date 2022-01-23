LETTER: Apology? What apology?

It is a typical ANC disaster (“Sisulu defies Ramaphosa over apology for attack on judges”, January 20).

President Cyril Ramaphosa “apparently” castigates tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu (which I doubt actually happened) and issues a statement whereby she supposedly apologises and retracts her reckless comments.

Then, not even 24 hours later, an obstinate Sisulu emphatically denies apologising and contradicts the president’s statement.

Clearly she never in fact apologised for anything, and Ramaphosa was trying to give the appearance that he was taking action against her. Yet behind closed doors it is likely that no such castigation or apology actually ever took place.

Mark Khoury

Via BusinessLIVE

