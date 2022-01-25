Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sad display of ignorance

25 January 2022 - 15:49
Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. Picture: NETFLIX
Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. Picture: NETFLIX

James Cunningham opines at great length about what he terms “the Malcolm X approach” to racial justice, which he pits against that of “celebrities” such as Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu (“Malcolm X approach”, January 23).

Apparently Cunningham’s analysis confirms that the latter were “good”, being in favour of nonracialism, while the former was “bad” since he “opposed racial integration” and justified the use of violence.

However, all he achieves is a sad display of deep ignorance about these notable fighters for racial equality and redress. Were he to fully acquaint himself with the writings of all four, and in particular those of King and Malcolm X, he might find that his current confused and reductionist approach merely indicates that he knows not of what he speaks!

Ruth Muller
Illovo

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Malcolm X approach

ANC’s stance maintains racial differences through BEE and black nationalism
Opinion
1 day ago

Maya Angelou becomes first black woman to be featured on US quarter

Late American author and activist is the first to feature in a coin series honouring US women
World
1 week ago

New York judge overturns convictions of two jailed for murder of Malcolm X

Muhammad Aziz and late Khalil Islam spent decades in prison for assassination of US civil rights activist
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Cyril blazing a trail as chief paint ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Some reprieve for Steinhoff as next ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Tax hikes on the cards if ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: The ANC needs to change gear and ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BRYAN ROSTRON: Nowadays apologies come with ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Winnie epithet is obscene

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wisdom of Malcolm X

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DIY transformation

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.