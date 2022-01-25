LETTER: Sad display of ignorance

James Cunningham opines at great length about what he terms “the Malcolm X approach” to racial justice, which he pits against that of “celebrities” such as Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu (“Malcolm X approach”, January 23).

Apparently Cunningham’s analysis confirms that the latter were “good”, being in favour of nonracialism, while the former was “bad” since he “opposed racial integration” and justified the use of violence.

However, all he achieves is a sad display of deep ignorance about these notable fighters for racial equality and redress. Were he to fully acquaint himself with the writings of all four, and in particular those of King and Malcolm X, he might find that his current confused and reductionist approach merely indicates that he knows not of what he speaks!

Ruth Muller

Illovo

