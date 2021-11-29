LETTER: WHO’s credibility damaged

This pandemic has revealed that many countries don’t take the WHO seriously and often ignore its recommendations (“Ramaphosa slams travel bans as unscientific and unjustified”, November 28).

It didn’t help that the WHO was partial to China and therefore too slow to officially declare that Covid-19 was a pandemic in February/March 2020, by which time it had spread to every corner of the globe. That damaged its credibility.

Mark Khoury

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.