LETTER: WHO’s credibility damaged

World Health Organization was partial to China

29 November 2021 - 13:56
This pandemic has revealed that many countries don’t take the WHO seriously and often ignore its recommendations (“Ramaphosa slams travel bans as unscientific and unjustified”, November 28).         

It didn’t help that the WHO was partial to China and therefore too slow to officially declare that Covid-19 was a pandemic in February/March 2020, by which time it had spread to every corner of the globe. That damaged its credibility.

Mark Khoury
Via BusinessLIVE

