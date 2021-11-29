National / Health MINISTERIAL ADVISERS Scientists debate changing Covid-19 rules to allow for self-testing Those who favour wider access to self-testing believe it will give people an extra tool for tackling the pandemic as SA enters fourth wave B L Premium

The health minister’s advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 is discussing whether the government should scrap rules that stop people from being able to do their own Covid-19 tests at home, school or work.

Supporters of wider access to self-testing say such a move would give people an extra tool for tackling the pandemic as SA enters its fourth wave...