Business Hotel groups hit the skids amid Covid variant 'panic' Scientists, health authorities accused of dropping info 'bomb' on hospitality sector

A new Covid variant and SA’s return to the UK’s red list sent shock waves through the leisure industry, with shares in hotel groups plummeting on Friday as bookings were cancelled ahead of the critical summer holiday season.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, said news of the new Covid variant B.1.1.529 being discovered in SA and the country being placed on the UK red list had been “a wildfire in terms of cancellations for flights, hotels and everything”. ..