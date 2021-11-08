LETTER: Why is ‘sick’ Zuma swanning around?

Surely as a medical parolee, former president Jacob Zuma should be confined to his house and not be allowed to speak in public or be reported in the media?

He has been found guilty of ignoring several court orders (and we know he is guilty of many other humongous crimes) and is apparently too sick to be in prison.

Yet we see him having meetings and attending functions. There is definitely something wrong with our legal process here.

Caroline Edwards, Sandton

