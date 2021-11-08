CLAIRE BISSEKER: Banking on continuity and a safe pair of hands
Treasury will present conservative medium-term budget that holds line on debt stabilisation
08 November 2021 - 13:48
London-based economics consultancy Capital Economics responded to the ANC’s election drubbing by warning that this will be reflected in this week’s mini budget in a likely weakening of the National Treasury’s fiscal resolve, causing bond yields to grind higher.
I completely disagree. Having covered almost 20 consecutive SA national budgets I can almost guarantee that the Treasury will present a conservative medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that holds the line on debt stabilisation and rejects a big ramp-up in social spending...
