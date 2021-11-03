Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Disillusioned voters send ANC a clear message Poll figures lowest since the advent of democracy

It was no surprise that one theme dominated reactions to the local government elections that were held on Monday. That was the apparent level of voter apathy, with the country recording its lowest turnout in any elections since the advent of democracy.

As results come in, the dominant topic of discussion will be the likelihood of the ANC’s support slipping below 50% for the first time, something that would have been barely imaginable when it won a two-thirds majority in 2004...