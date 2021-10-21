Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dumping is the issue

21 October 2021 - 17:10
Poultry: Should RCL split off Rainbow Chickens? Picture: Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni
Poultry: Should RCL split off Rainbow Chickens? Picture: Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni

David Wolpert continues building a flimsy argument on a false premise (“Getting to bottom of chicken wars”, October 19).

He maintains that imported chicken portions do not compete directly with local cuts, “meaning that the chicken wars are being fought under a totally false premise of like products”.

Wolpert fought this war for years, including arguing for importers in parliament, so he should know this is not correct. Now he extends the argument to localisation. “The real problem is not dumping. It’s a drive to reduce imports and achieve localisation goals.”

Wolpert conveniently omits how many times countries have been found guilty of dumping chicken in SA. Next, he’ll be telling us that dumping had nothing to do with poultry industry contraction, restructuring and job losses over the past decade. He’ll have us believe that Rainbow Chicken cut production by 20% in 2017 and retrenched 1,200 workers in order to increase localisation.

He’ll tell us that Rainbow’s owner, RCL Foods, and the country’s largest chicken producer, Astral Foods, falsely argued that dumped chicken imports led to reduced volumes, reduced profits and fewer jobs. Nothing to do with dumping — they only wanted “to reduce imports and achieve localisation goals”.

Wolpert could extend this argument to the poultry master plan, which he dislikes. He could say the master plan wrongly states that imports had increased by 400% and displaced the potential growth in local production. Or is totally incorrect to warn that if the growth in imports  is not curtailed, “the SA industry can be expected to stagnate and slowly decline, affecting jobs and livelihoods across the value chain”.

No, Mr Wolpert, chicken competes with chicken and dumping is the problem. It is at the heart of predatory trade and it must be stopped.

Francois Baird
Founder, FairPlay

LETTER: Chicken importers have to make stance clear over master plan

Rejection raises questions about the commitment by group represented by Amie
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: What’s good for cement is good for chickens

Poultry industry has faced the same predatory trade for two decades
Opinion
1 week ago

Time for AMIE to state where it stands on the poultry master plan

Trade minister Ebrahim Patel, who is driving the master plan, has a right to know whether it still has the backing of chicken importers
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Poultry master plan harms the industry and consumers

Francois Baird’s responses to my position are a mix of fact and fiction
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Polemic over Mogoeng’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Brexiteers blamed immigrants and we ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Numsa strike unjustified as rise in steel ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
CARTOON: Arthur Fraser flawed opinions
Opinion
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: Far from good sports, the Brits ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Quantum Foods flags profit hit amid rising feed costs and flu outbreaks

Companies / Industrials

PETER BRUCE: Brexiteers blamed immigrants and we blame imports

Opinion / Columnists

Localisation should not lead to input-cost hikes, says trade department

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.