Quantum Foods flags profit hit amid rising feed costs and flu issues

Food producers have been struggling to pass on the rising dollar-based costs of soft commodities, which include maize and soya meal used in animal feed

Western Cape-based poultry group Quantum Foods has flagged a fall in headline profit in at least one quarter of its 2021 year, hit by an outbreak of avian influenza, aggressive competition, and rising feed costs.

Headline earnings per share, a widely used profit measure that excludes certain one-off items, is expected to fall by between 27% and 42% in the year ending September, a profit fall of up to R65m for a group valued at R1.17bn on the JSE...