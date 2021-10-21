Quantum Foods flags profit hit amid rising feed costs and flu issues
Food producers have been struggling to pass on the rising dollar-based costs of soft commodities, which include maize and soya meal used in animal feed
21 October 2021 - 11:38
Western Cape-based poultry group Quantum Foods has flagged a fall in headline profit in at least one quarter of its 2021 year, hit by an outbreak of avian influenza, aggressive competition, and rising feed costs.
Headline earnings per share, a widely used profit measure that excludes certain one-off items, is expected to fall by between 27% and 42% in the year ending September, a profit fall of up to R65m for a group valued at R1.17bn on the JSE...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now