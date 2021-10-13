Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What’s good for cement is good for chickens

13 October 2021 - 18:03
Picture: LULAMILE FENI
Picture: LULAMILE FENI

Columnist Peter Bruce has heavily criticised the government’s localisation policy, including as it relates to poultry. It is therefore refreshing to note that his opposition may not be all-encompassing.        

In a tweet earlier this week Bruce came out in support of the localisation of cement, one of several industries that have been undermined by dumped and predatory imports. “Cement is an intensely local product anyway, I think,” he wrote. “Any imported cement (from, say, Pakistan or Greece) able to ‘compete’ with a local product would almost certainly be dumping, which not even an open economy should have to tolerate.”

The SA poultry industry — a strategic industry for food security and the largest component of our agricultural sector — has faced exactly that sort of predatory trade for nearly two decades. SA poultry producers get no government subsidies but have to compete with dumped chicken portions from countries that benefit from market-distorting subsidies (the Common Agricultural Policy in the EU, and huge farming subsidies in the US and Brazil).

Competition is not a problem. International studies have found that the SA industry is globally competitive. It’s the unfair competition of dumped and predatory bone-in portions (leg quarters, wings, thighs and drumsticks) that has shackled the industry and cost thousands of jobs and the livelihoods of small poultry farmers.

If Bruce supports the localisation of cement, he should support the localisation of poultry and other products where local jobs and livelihoods are at stake because of unfair competition. We should be defending local producers by bolstering local industries, incentivising them to expand and create jobs, help them with local procurement and support them with anti-dumping duties and other measures against predatory trade.

Localisation should be just as lekker for chicken as it is for cement.

Francois Baird, Founder, FairPlay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Time for AMIE to state where it stands on the poultry master plan

Trade minister Ebrahim Patel, who is driving the master plan, has a right to know whether it still has the backing of chicken importers
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Poultry master plan harms the industry and consumers

Francois Baird’s responses to my position are a mix of fact and fiction
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Feeble trade policies will deliver poor returns

The poultry master plan will lead to higher consumer prices and lower quality
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: No hope with ANC
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The shepherd and the flock
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: How the DA plans to end ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: An IHS Towers listing would bring huge ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
RIZA MOOSA: When SOEs are no longer public ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: No huge rise in dumped and predatory poultry imports

Opinion / Letters

Astral’s earnings update points to brighter second half

Companies / Industrials

Tariff undercutting fails poultry and cotton sectors

Opinion

LETTER: Let’s see the proof

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.