Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Poultry master plan harms the industry and consumers

07 October 2021 - 17:56
Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER
Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

I refer to Francois Baird’s letter, which was written in response to mine, which itself was a response to a piece written by Paul Matthew, CEO of The Association of Meat Importers & Exporters (AMIE) (Poultry payback time, October 5, “Feeble trade policies will deliver poor returns”, October 3, and “Where is the dynamism in SA’s trade policy?", September 29).

In his letter Baird analyses and interprets my letter. That is his right. But as usual his writing is a mix of fact, fiction and conjecture. So let me clarify. After more than 10 years in the industry, fighting virtual nonstop tariff increase applications from a local poultry industry bereft of creative ideas to increase its bottom line to targeted levels, I am now a member of the public expressing personal views on a subject I still feel passionate about. I am not beholden to anybody, and there are no sacred cows.

As far as importers are concerned, I don’t believe they are handling these attacks all that well — they should never have signed a flawed poultry master plan when the primary aims of that plan are driven by localisation and punitive tariffs aimed at reducing their market share. Localisation as a policy is not in itself bad, but there is a need to be competitive in price and quality, and not maintain market share artificially via inflationary tariffs. This is not the case at present. Signing the plan and then publicly criticising its basic premise is totally contradictory.

I do not, as Baird asserts, criticise Matthew (my successor at the AMIE) for anything that he is “doing  at the organisation I used to run”. I am too far removed to have sufficient information to pass any judgment. The organisation has an executive committee who presumably would have taken master plan decisions.

I also feel that while it’s quite possible that dumping currently exists (the word here is “possible” and not “probable”) the current antidumping action is really poorly constructed, with numerous errors, exaggerations and inconsistencies. The AMIE has fought this action professionally in terms of its official, publicly available responses.

I don’t agree with the organisation’s low profile in the media, where Baird’s organisation has been dominant, as well as my perception of its low profile in parliamentary bodies and similar  interactions with decision-makers and influencers. My own experiences over the years formulated my views.

I am concerned that importers are being punished once again because their business is importing, and that fact alone makes them easy prey. The master plan is clear what the ultimate goals are. This outcome can only harm the industry and suffering consumers.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Poultry payback time

David Wolpert says pointedly that importers need to be principled and consistent
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: No huge rise in dumped and predatory poultry imports

Fairplay’s Francois Baird exaggerates and lacks facts about dumping actions during my tenure as CEO of meat association
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Chicken dumping causes misery

Attacking the poultry master plan is counterintuitive
Opinion
1 month ago

Poultry sector faces crisis amid sharp rise in dumping, says FairPlay

FairPlay says rise in dumping, especially from the EU and Brazil, could decimate SA’s  poultry industry
National
3 months ago

LETTER: Matthew sheds little light on Brazilian chicken imports

Paul Matthew’s response to Mike Schussler's article is most notable for what it doesn’t say
Opinion
3 months ago

LETTER: Chicken import codes must be scrutinised

Mike Schussler’s findings should alert government to possible wrongdoing
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA’s Phoenix posters
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Unterhalter’s exclusion puts JSC’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Heed Moseneke’s alert about ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Clarity needed on position of Godongwana
Opinion / Letters
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: JSC’s exclusion of eminent lawyers ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Calls for government to enforce localisation policies

National

LETTER: Feeble trade policies will deliver poor returns

Opinion / Letters

PAUL MATTHEW: Where is the dynamism in SA’s trade policy?

Opinion

LETTER: Let’s see the proof

Opinion / Letters

Tariff undercutting fails poultry and cotton sectors

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.