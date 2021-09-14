LETTER: Neither Left nor Right admit need for own liberation

The sentiment expressed by Koert Meyer in his letter, that “This country will never succeed without the liberation of both its oppressed and oppressors”, is true, but sadly it is not shared by either group (“SA needs to be saved from onslaughts from the Left and the Right”, September 10).

The controversial issue of expropriation of land without compensation is a case in point. The government was initially emphatically opposed to this ill-conceived idea due to its undoubted dire consequences for the economy. However, the intransigence of white farmers regarding fair market price for farms, and political pressure to appease the marginalised black population, has led to government capitulation on this serious economic issue.

This matter would have been neatly solved had white farmers wisely offered their workers a meaningful stake in their farms. This would have addressed the injustices of the past and embraced the spirit of a new SA, and contributed to poverty elimination. It might even have had a positive effect on farm murders.

The situation is no different in commerce and industry, where companies have not embraced the principle of employment equity. The situation has been worsened by the government’s ambivalent attitude in enforcing its own policy. This only serves to antagonise blacks and whites, with potentially dire consequences.

The free market system is not inclusive in our country, and a racially divisive economic system is unsustainable.

Jeffrey Mothuloe

Tshwane

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.